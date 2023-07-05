Karan Johar rejected featuring Shah Rukh Khan in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Report

Karan Johar [left] and Shah Rukh Khan [Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar share a longstanding and deep friendship that has endured over a significant period of time.

Throughout their association, Shah Rukh Khan has been a constant presence in nearly all of Karan Johar’s directorial projects, showcasing their strong professional collaboration and personal bond.

However, when it came to the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his eagerness and willingness to participate in the project, offering his services to Karan Johar. Given their history of successful collaborations, it seemed natural for Shah Rukh Khan to be a part of this upcoming venture.

According to a source close to Karan Johar, who spoke to Koimoi, Karan made the decision not to include Shah Rukh Khan in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as a mere cameo. The source said, “Karan Johar just didn’t want SRK to make an appearance for appearance’s sake. It had to have some relevance to the plot. But this time, he just didn’t fit in anywhere in the story.”

The source revealed that Shah Rukh Khan had extended his services to Karan Johar and said, “He reminded Karan that he is Karan’s lucky mascot. But Karan reminded SRK that he did not want Shah to pop in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and vanish quickly. SRK’s fans would have protested.”

Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions present A Dharma Productions film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta is all set to hit the big screen on July 28, 2023.

Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promises to captivate audiences in theatres across the globe.