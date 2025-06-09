'Jurassic World: Rebirth' brings fans back to dangerous dinosaur realm

Source: Reuters

Scarlett Johansson’s role in “Jurassic World: Rebirth” made her recall her earliest memories of the dinosaur film franchise.

The “Black Widow” actor recalled seeing the first “Jurassic Park” film at the movie theater when she was 10 years old.

“It imprinted on me very deeply,” she told Reuters at the London premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.

“For the next three decades, I was like, I would have done anything to be in a Jurassic movie in any capacity,” she added.

