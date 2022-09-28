Jill Biden hosts White House reading for student poets

[Photo Credit: CBS News]

The popular comedy group The Try Guys have announced that it is parting ways with Ned Fulmer, one of the group’s founding members after he admitted to an affair with a coworker.’

Fulmer later confirmed in a statement that he had a “consensual workplace relationship,” and apologized to fans and his family.

“Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship,” Fulmer wrote. “I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention.”

Fulmer’s wife, Ariel, also posted a statement asking for privacy for her and her family.

“Thanks to everyone who reached out to me- it means a lot,” she said on Instagram. “Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”

The group named The Try Guys because of their willingness to try any outlandish situation — from labour stimulations to eating every menu item at popular fast food chains — currently has 7.8 million subscribers on YouTube.

The quartet built their following at Buzzfeed before leaving the company in 2018 to form their own independent production company, 2nd Try.