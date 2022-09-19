Jacqueline Fernandez gets summoned by EOW

Jacqueline Fernandez [Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The Economics Offences Wing in Delhi has yet again summoned Jacqueline Fernandez on September 19 at 11am to question her further on Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case.

The constant woes in relation to the Sukesh Chandrashekhar Rs.200 crore extortion case have not ended for actress Jacqueline Fernandez. After her name was included as an accused in the case, the actress was questioned by the Economics Offences Wing in Delhi about her relationship with the conman and his accomplice Pinky Irani. Now, the latest reports have it that the actress has been summoned yet again by EOW for questioning on September 19 at 11 am.

Not too long ago, there were rumours about how Jacqueline Fernandez wanted to marry Sukesh Chandrashekhar. As per Free Press Journal reports, some of her co-stars who were aware of the actress’ involvement with the conman had even advised her to stay away from him. Another set of ANI reports also claimed that Jacqueline referred to him as the man of her dreams and was considering about marrying him.

For the uninitiated, Jacqueline Fernandez was recently questioned by the Economics Offences Wing for eight hours regarding her friendship with Sukesh Chandrashekhar. In earlier reports, the actress had claimed that she never really met Sukesh but that she only knew about him through the conman’s accomplice Pinky Irani.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been accused of being a recipient of lavish gifts worth Rs. 7 crores from Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The actress is expected to have received several of these presents in the form of bags, clothes, shoes, jewellery etc. and along with that the Enforcement Directorate also alleged that the conman also showered her family with expensive gifts and financial benefits.

Besides her, Nora Fatehi too was summoned for questioning after her brother-in-law claimed to have accepted a BMW worth Rs. 65 lakhs from Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The latter is currently in jail for conning high-profile businessmen and tycoons.