India police detain second suspect in Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident

Media personnel work outside Lilavati hospital where Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan underwent surgery after he was stabbed repeatedly by an intruder at his home, in Mumbai, India [Source: Reuters]

Police in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh on Saturday detained a second person suspected of involvement in a knife attack in which Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was wounded.

Khan, 54, was stabbed six times by an intruder during a burglary attempt at his home in Mumbai early on Thursday. He had surgery after sustaining stab wounds to his spine, neck and hands, and is out of danger, doctors said.

“We got information from Mumbai Police that a suspect is travelling by Jnaneswari Express train,” Sanjeev Sinha, a represenatative of the Railway Protection Force, told ANI news agency, in which Reuters holds a minority stake.

“…Mumbai Police officials were contacted through video call and the suspect’s identity was confirmed. He has been detained,” Sinha said.

Police in India’s financial capital of Mumbai had on Friday detained another key suspect in the knife attack.

The attack on Khan, one of Bollywood’s most bankable and well-known actors, shocked the film industry and Mumbai residents, with many calling for better policing and security.