Harry Lloyd to play Beatles producer George Martin in new biopic

Source: Entertainment Weekly

The Fifth Beatle has been found! And, no, we’re not talking about Pete Best.

Harry Lloyd, the British actor best known for playing Viserys Targaryen in the first season of Game of Thrones, has been officially tapped to play the band’s longtime producer George Martin in the upcoming four-part Beatles biopic film series, according to Martin’s son Giles.

“My dad — I’m not sure if that’s been announced — my dad is very good, he’s a guy called Harry Lloyd,” Giles confirmed on Friday’s episode of Virgin Radio U.K.’s Ryan Tubridy Show. “He’s really good.”

Article continues after advertisement

Representatives for Sony Pictures and Neal Street Productions did not immediately respond to Entertainment Weekly’s request for comment.

When asked if it’s strange to have his late father, who died at 90 in 2016, be portrayed onscreen, Giles responded, “He’s just very committed. All of them — it’s not… My life has been so bizarre anyway — it’s so weird if I think about — and I don’t think about it. You just kind of do your job.”

Still, he noted how interesting it is to see other people’s perceptions of “what you do and how your life is,” especially because it’s often far from the truth. “And so my job is to try and — I’m not really a perfectionist — I try to make this as good as possible,” Giles added.

His credits include television series like Robin Hood, Doctor Who, Legion, and Wolf Hall, and films such as The Theory of Everything and The Iron Lady. He is also, notably, a member of the Dickens family, with novelist Charles Dickens being his great-great-great-grandfather.

Commonly known as the “fifth Beatle,” George Martin was one of the band’s most influential collaborators and served as the primary producer on 12 of their 13 studio albums. He won six Grammys throughout his life, including two for Best Contemporary Album and Album of the Year for the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

In addition to Quinn, the band is rounded out with performances by Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr.

They will be joined onscreen by Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney, Mia McKenna-Bruce as Ringo’s first wife Maureen Starkey Tigrett, Anna Sawai as John Lennon’s second wife Yoko Ono, Aimee Lou Wood as George Harrison’s first wife Pattie Boyd, and James Norton as the band’s manager, Brian Epstein.

The four Beatles films are currently in production and slated to shake up theaters in April 2028. Watch Giles discuss the films in the clip above.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.