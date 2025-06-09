Grammy-nominated rapper Poorstacy dies at age 26

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Florida rapper Poorstacy, who was featured on the Grammy-nominated soundtrack of Bill & Ted Face the Music and frequently collaborated with Travis Barker, has died. He was 26.

The musician, whose real name is Carlito Milfort Jr., died Saturday morning after an undisclosed “incident” that occurred in Boca Raton, Fla, authorities confirmed to Entertainment Weekly. No further details about his cause of death or the incident in question were disclosed.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately respond to EW’s request for additional information.

TMZ first broke the news of Poorstacy’s death, reporting that a Boca Raton hotel worker said the rapper suffered a medical emergency and was transferred to a local hospital, where he remained for 10 days prior to his death.

Barker, who collaborated with Poorstacy on such tracks as “Choose Life”and “Nothing Left,” paid tribute to him following news of his death.

“Rest in peace you’ll never be forgotten,” the Blink-182 drummer wrote on Instagram Stories alongside a broken heart emoji. He additionally shared several clips of him and Poorstacy, including one in which they performed the rapper’s 2020 song “Hills Have Eyes” and a snippet of their track “Choose Life.”

Born March 15, 1999, in Palm Beach Fla., Poorstacy started gaining traction after uploading music to SoundCloud. He soon became known for blending genres from emo tap to hip-hop to heavy metal. He eventually began collaborating with musicians such as Barker and Bring Me the Horizon frontman Oli Sykes.

The rapper also released two studio albums of his own, The Breakfast Club, which featured one of his most streamed songs, “Don’t Look at Me,” and Party at the Cemetery. In 2020, he was featured on the Grammy-nominated soundtrack for Bill & Ted Face the Music, which included bands like Weezer, Mastodon, and Cold War Kids. In July, he released the song “Nothing belongs to you.”

