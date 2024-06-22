FIPRA to establish comprehensive database

Fiji Performing Rights Association (FIPRA) Director Eremasi Tamanisau has announced that the organization is working on establishing a comprehensive database for logging musical works.

Tamanisau says this initiative is currently leveraging FIPRA’s existing database to track and log works over a 12-month period.

He says the new system aims to calculate and distribute royalties accurately to each composer for their specific songs.

Tamanisau emphasized that creating the database, along with revamping FIPRA’s website, requires significant financial resources.

“So that takes a fair bit of money and we’ve been trying to find that money to get not only a revamped website but also this database. But it’s a work in progress and it should be out there in the near future.”

In the meantime, Tamanisau encouraged musicians and composers to visit FIPRA’s office at 666 McGregor Road to fill out membership forms or register new works if they are already members.

This step is crucial for ensuring that their creations are properly logged and that they receive the royalties they deserve.