Fijian Flying Circus ready to light up NZ festivals in February 2026

Fiji’s acclaimed Fijian Flying Circus is set to make its debut tour of New Zealand in 2026, backed by the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the New Zealand High Commission in Suva.

New Zealand’s High Commissioner to Fiji, Charlotte Darlow, joined VOU performers and Director Sachiko Soro in Suva to announce the partnership, which will bring the troupe to two of Aotearoa’s biggest arts stages.

The high-energy Fijian Flying Circus, celebrated for its fusion of contemporary dance, circus artistry and Pacific storytelling, will headline the Hamilton Arts Festival from 27–28 February, following a week-long run at the Wellington Fringe Festival from 17–21 February 2026.

Darlow said New Zealand was proud to support an act that showcases the very best of Fiji’s creative talent.

“I’ve had the pleasure of seeing this show with my family and I know New Zealand audiences are going to love it. It’s a privilege to support this level of Fijian creative excellence,”

VOU Director Sachiko Soro says the partnership is transformative for Fiji’s arts sector.

“This feels like having a big brother or sister guiding and encouraging us. Through this support, we are building sustainable career paths for Fijian artists,”

She noted that every performer in the Fijian Flying Circus is a full-time artist trained through VOU’s accredited Conservatorium of Dance, covering everything from performance to lighting, sound, costume and production.

The Fijian Flying Circus aims to deliver a spellbinding showcase that celebrates Pacific identity, unity and creative strength, connecting deeply with New Zealand and its Pacific diaspora.

