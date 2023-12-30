Fans hyped up for Mirchi FM's Top 100 countdown

While Bollywood music fans are eagerly waiting for Mirchi FM’s Top 100 countdown, many people are voting for their favourite songs.

Mirchi FM Program Director Ashneel Singh says not only locals but also listeners from overseas are voting on their Facebook page.

He adds with preparations completed and songs logged in the system, listeners have a chance to win exciting prizes every hour as the countdown starts at 12 pm tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

“Every hour there’s something up for grabs. Plus, you can win big by guessing the top song of the year. And for the top song of the year, the voting has started since Wednesday. You can go to Mirchi FM’s Facebook page to vote for the number one song of the year.”

Singh adds that listeners can enjoy Bollywood hits and join competitions to win prizes like a 75-inch television screen, washing machine, brush cutter, and mobile gadgets.