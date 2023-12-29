Excitement soars as voting begins for Mirchi FM Top 100

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s sister radio station Mirchi FM’s Top 100 is generating immense excitement among listeners.

Radio Mirchi Mid-Morning Host Saheli Renuka says excitement is already reaching a fever pitch with listeners actively voting for their favourite chart-topping Bollywood tunes.

“You know, it’s the time of the year when our listeners are glued to our station, Mirchi FM, and love to hear more about Bollywood hot, hot stories and love to hear about our dynamic presenters behind the curtain stories. It’s so much fun. Comedy, laughter and of course, competitions and instant winners and attractive prizes to be won.”

Renuka says Mirchi Top 100 promises an unforgettable experience for Bollywood fans.

She says the event promises a mix of Bollywood hits, comedy, and exciting competitions along with prizes such as 75-inch television screen, washing machine, brush cutter and also mobile gadgets.