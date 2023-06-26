Elton John to thrill sun-drenched Glastonbury in final UK show

[Source: Reuters]

Elton John is set to close Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage night with a “completely unique” set for his last ever UK show that will also feature four surprise guests.

The flamboyant British singer’s performance follows two sun-drenched days at the famous music festival in southwest England, where tens of thousands of fans were enthralled by Guns N’ Roses, the Arctic Monkeys, the Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi and others.

John’s husband and filmmaker David Furnish told Sky News the “Rocket Man” singer’s first appearance at Glastonbury will be “very special” and feature four collaborators of his choosing, which some fans have speculated could include Dua Lipa and Britney Spears.

Article continues after advertisement

The Pyramid stage will also see singer Yusuf/Cat Stevens perform in the festival’s “legends” slot, followed by Blondie and Lil Nas X.

John, 76, known for his glittery outfits and iconic glasses, is nearing the end of his final tour, of which Glastonbury will represent the last British show.

Fan Emily Brett from London said she was looking forward to crowd singalongs, including for “Tiny Dancer.”

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis, whose father Michael started the festival on Worthy Farm in 1970, said the show would be an amazing send-off for John.