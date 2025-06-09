DJ Wilz set for Wan Fire Music Festival in Suva

DJ Wilz.

Vanuatu’s renowned DJ Wilz is both honoured and emotional as he prepares to perform in Fiji for the first time at this weekend’s Wan Fire Music Festival in Suva.

The artist, who has roots in both Vanuatu and Fiji, says there was a lot of pressure when he first received the invitation.

“Yeah, definitely a lot of pressure. Because not only is Fiji a very established place in terms of music and stuff, but it’s also where I come from as well. So to be performing here for the first time, there was a lot of pressure.”

Wilz says arriving in Fiji a month earlier to train with his vocal coach has boosted his confidence ahead of the festival.

He adds that performing alongside Pacific stars such as Stan Walker is both humbling and motivating.

Meanwhile, Inside Out bass guitarist Timothy Solomon says the band has been preparing extensively and promises plenty of energy and good vibes on stage.

He says their performance will also feature mekes fused with their music, adding a unique local touch to the show.

The Heineken Wan Fire Music Festival will be held this Saturday at Buckhurst Park in Suva.

