Deepika Padukone gives a glimpse of her life with Ranveer Singh in a meme

[Source: The Indian Express]

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most loved Bollywood couples. While they rarely indulge in social media PDA, when they do, they take fans totally by surprise with their wit and cuteness. On Saturday, Deepika posted a hilarious meme on social media giving a glimpse of their banter about getting more plants at home.

The meme has one person moving towards pots of plants, while the other person is trying to hold them back. The text above them reads, “You have enough plants,” while the other one exclaims, “But I don’t have THESE plants.”

While it’s not clear who between Deepika and Ranveer is the real plant-lover, given DP’s love for nature, it can be safely assumed it’s Ranveer who tries to stop her from getting more plants at home. Given she tagged her husband, fans were quick to believe this is a usual occurrence at their home.

Article continues after advertisement

In a recent interview with Time magazine, Deepika Padukone opened up about her equation with Ranveer, saying she can be at her “most vulnerable” around him. The couple, after years of dating, tied the knot in November 2018. Reflecting on her marriage with Ranveer, Deepika said much like everyone else, for her the ingredient for a successful relationship is “patience”.

She said, “We either grow up being influenced by the movies or the relationships and marriages around us. The sooner you accept that the journey two people are going to be on is going to be very different from someone else’s journey, the better it is. Having said that, not just with my parents but I think with the entire generation. Patience is probably one of the main things that I feel like couples today–I sound like some love guru but–lack. That’s something we can all learn from, not just Ranveer and I from our parents, but all of us from the generation before. Lots of other things, but patience being the main thing.”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. She also has Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt is up for release next month.