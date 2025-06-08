Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman's finances split

[Photo Credit: AP Photo]

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have begun formally separating their shared $596 million fortune as part of their divorce proceedings.

The transaction was recorded on May 25, two days before 68-year-old Furness filed for divorce from Jackman, 55, following 27 years of marriage.

According to property records reviewed by People, a limited liability company (LLC) tied to Furness paid $US11.7 million ($A18 million) to the LLC the couple had used when they acquired a Manhattan penthouse in New York 2022 for a reported $US21 million ($A32 million).

The home is now valued at around $US23 million ($A35 million), with the Real Deal first to report the sale.

The couple’s luxury apartment, located in a landmark architect-designed building in Chelsea, spans nearly 500 square metres across two floors, with an additional 350 square metres of outdoor space.

The property is one of several high-value homes acquired by the pair during their nearly three-decade-long relationship.

Jackman and Furness reportedly still own homes in New York’s West Village, the Hamptons, a waterfront condominium overlooking Bondi Beach in Sydney, as well as other properties in the US, UK and Australia.

In September 2023, they confirmed their separation in a joint statement.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” it said.

“Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

Since then Jackman has been linked to US actress Sutton Foster, his co-star on the Broadway play The Music Man.

In May, Furness issued a separate statement discussing the emotional impact of the split.

“My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. It’s a profound wound that cuts deep,” she said.

“However, I believe in a higher power and that God or the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working for us.

“That belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage.”

According to The Daily Mail, a source claimed Jackman was “blindsided” by the comments and “extremely disappointed”, alleging there had been “an unwritten understanding that she would not trash him to the press”.

As of May 30, the couple had reportedly reached an agreement to divide their estimated $US387 million ($A596 million) fortune.

