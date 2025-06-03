CONFIRMED! Ananya Panday to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Dharma Productions has officially confirmed that Ananya Panday will play the female lead in the upcoming romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan.

The announcement comes just a day after a viral video captured the duo shooting for the film in Europe, sparking fan speculation.

In the widely circulated clip shared by Zoom Entertainment, Kartik Aaryan is seen entering a quaint roadside café, while Ananya Panday appears seated with a friend—seemingly mid-scene. The candid footage quickly fuelled conversations online, and now the production house has put the rumours to rest with a formal confirmation.

Directed by Satyaprem Ki Katha filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, the film is a joint venture between Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has revealed that the movie is slated to hit cinemas on February 13, 2026, just ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Interestingly, Bollywood Hungama was the first to report back in January 2025 that Ananya Panday had been finalised as the female lead after an extended round of casting discussions. At the time, the choice reportedly boiled down to Ananya and Sharvari.

A source close to the development had shared, “Kartik and Karan were looking for an actress with strong pull in the youth and after contemplating on the names, they have locked Ananya to play the female lead. Ananya and Kartik are a successful pair, and this would extend their partnership further.”

The film marks another collaboration between Kartik and Ananya, who were previously seen together in Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019). With this pairing, the makers are clearly aiming to recreate the chemistry that resonated well with younger audiences.

