Conan O’Brien pays tribute to his parents

Conan O’Brien is remembering his recently deceased parents.

In an interview with the Boston Globe, the former late-night television host talked about his mother, Ruth Reardon O’Brien, who died last Thursday, and Dr. Thomas F. O’Brien, who preceded his wife in death three days earlier.

“My parents complemented each other very well,” their son told the publication.

The younger O’Brien reminisced about his mother, who pursued her legal career while raising him and his five siblings, and his father, a doctor who “spoke with physicians in developing countries about the dangers of antibiotic resistance as part of his work at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.”

As different as his parents were, O’Brien said, they were bonded by their shared Irish Catholic roots and their “dedication to excellence.”

Their son seems to have inherited those qualities. O’Brien’s next project will be hosting the 97th Academy Awards on March 2, 2025.