Chris Evans says he too has been ghosted

Chris Evans arrives for the "Ghosted" premiere in New York City on Tuesday. [Source: CNN Entertainment]

Turns out even good-looking, famous guys who play superheroes can get ghosted.

Chris Evans, named People magazine’s 2022 Sexiest Man Alive and star of the new movie “Ghosted,” said that just like many of us, he has been humbled by a romantic interest who stopped communicating with him.

In other words, Captain America himself has been jilted.

Article continues after advertisement

In order to deal with it, he said, “You tell yourself a story, whatever you have to do to get by.”

The actor, who has now been dating girlfriend Alba Baptista for over a year, explained he approaches communication in a relationship with sensitivity.

He added that he’s gotten better at apologizing with age.

In “Ghosted,” Evans plays a farmer who goes on a date with a character played by Ana de Armas. When she ghosts him, he finds out she’s a secret agent.