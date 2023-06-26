Entertainment

Cat Stevens soothes an exhausted Glastonbury in the legend slot

June 26, 2023 9:20 am

[Source: BBC]

Cat Stevens provided a soothing mid-afternoon balm to Glastonbury’s partied-out fans, as he played the festival’s coveted “legend slot”.

The singer, also known as Yusuf, struck a chord with his spiritual songs of affection and the search for peace.

He came on stage strumming an acoustic guitar and playing the exquisite melody of The Wind, before segueing to one of his most beloved songs, Moonshadow.

Article continues after advertisement

“Wow, thank you,” he said, surveying the sea of faces. “Incredible. Woah.”

“I’m just thinking back to the first time I nervously walked up to a microphone in a small folk club in Soho, in 1965. And now walking onto the great Pyramid Stage of Glastonbury. What a journey.”

He frontloaded the set with hits – Here Comes My Baby, The First Cut Is The Deepest, Matthew and Son – each one provoking an, “Oh I know this one, too” response from the audience.

The 74-year-old was in fine voice throughout, his soulful baritone almost unchanged from his heyday in the 1960s.

An elegiac version of the Christian hymn Morning Is Broken provided an emotional high point, as rays of sun fought through the grey clouds that have gathered over Glastonbury since lunchtime.

Shortly afterwards, he played a cover of The Beatles’ Here Comes The Sun – which everyone, fearful of a downpour, prayed was more of a prophecy than an exercise in schadenfreude.

Stevens was booked for the festival at the request of founder Michael Eavis, who had been chasing him to play the legend slot for years.

“He loves Cat Stevens, as we all do,” his daughter Emily told the BBC. “It’s nearly happened a few times and [this year] we got him.

“I’ve basically grown up with all these songs because my dad’s such a fan. The other day we drove from Bath to the farm and he played Peace Train about 60 times.”

Michael, who has been diagnosed with cancer twice in his life, has made support for NHS workers a key feature of this weekend; a message that Stevens echoed on stage.

“This is the 75th year of NHS and I must say I’m one of the lucky ones,” he told the crowd. “It was born only a few months before I was born. so I have to say to you a big thank you.”

He then encouraged the crowd to join him in shouting their thanks to “all the doctors and all the nurses and everyone who serves the good health of this country”.

The star was clearly overawed by the size of the crowd – which rivalled last night’s gathering for Guns N’ Roses – who swayed and sang along as he closed with his two biggest (and most frequently-covered) songs: Wild World and Father And Son.

“Oh, you are sweet. You are too sweet,” he beamed. “For this beautiful moment, thank you so much.”

It was a performance big on heart and full of warmth; and a marked contrast to the massive disco throwdowns of previous legend slot honourees Diana Ross and Kylie Minogue.

But that was predictable from the moment Stevens’ booking was announced, and anyone craving an early evening boogie won’t have long to wait.

Disco/New wave legends Blondie are up next on the Pyramid Stage, followed by impish rap star Lil Nas X, before Elton John’s highly-anticipated headline performance closes the festival.

Consultations on Legal Practitioners Act scheduled

Two Chinese nationals arrested for Fentanyl manufacturing

Villagers gain access to safe drinking water

Medical outreach for Yasawa and Mamanuca Group

Training to upskill fisher groups: Kamikamica

Saukuru commends youth graduates

Radrodro assures thorough investigation

SCF calls for child-centred budget

SODELPA to decide on new constituency

WAF increases Nagado capacity

History is a key factor in women’s growth

Glastonbury review: Guns N' Roses are sporadically brilliant, while Lana Del Rey is cut short

Police detain 50 after Pride march in Istanbul

FRU Trustees outline plan of action

Spice Girls: Mel C says all of her old group would like to play Glastonbury Festival next year

Greek conservatives storm to victory in repeat election

Loyle Carner: The secrets of the rapper's powerful and personal Glastonbury set

Cat Stevens soothes an exhausted Glastonbury in the legend slot

US Coast Guard investigating cause of submersible implosion

US officials see weakened Putin as Russia turmoil reveals 'cracks'

‘The Bear’ Season 2 serves up casting surprises and more chaos

Elton John to thrill sun-drenched Glastonbury in final UK show

I'll be there to have fun: Kwadjo

Saudi's Al-Hilal sign Senegal defender Koulibaly from Chelsea

Silktails target win on the road

Valetini, Koroibete, Nawaqanitawase & Vunivalu in Wallabies squad

Tahiti and Cook Islands play out draw to keep both sides in contention

One killed, nine injured in roller coaster crash in Sweden

Alcaraz claims Queen's title and top ranking

Raiders hold off injury-hit Roosters to secure gritty win on the road

Family bakery revitalized with government support

Australia inch towards Ashes test win with England 116-5 chasing 268

30 officers complete Inspector Qualifying Course

Drinkwater, Holmes star as Cowboys hammer Rabbitohs

Israeli security chiefs vow crackdown on settler 'terrorism'

New Zealand see off Papua New Guinea to finish Group B

Russia urges Moscow residents to avoid key highway until 0700 GMT

Fiji and Cook Islands strengthen development cooperation

Next task for SGS

Radrodro hands over resources to RKS

Empowering Women

Increase in number of teams for Raluve

Australian prime minister's visit to China to be locked in at 'appropriate time'

Trump says 'vital' federal role remains for regulating abortion

McKennie, Dest's Gold Cup absence to count toward CONCACAF suspension

WAF to reduce NRW

Police retrieve body of truck driver

Singh expects a tough one from Dauloloma

More outings for MGM

Transitioning to the digitalization of Hydrographic services

Naikaukaucagi tops 100m in Special Olympics

Lewis Capaldi struggles to finish Glastonbury set

Rebel Russian mercenaries halt the advance on Moscow, Kremlin says fighters to face no action

Braves end Reds' winning streak by belting 4 home runs

Brazil's Lula calls for 'common sense' negotiations on EU-Mercosur trade pact

Resign says SODELPA GS

Pakistan army says two civilians killed by Indian forces

Tributes to 'always smiling' lorry driver killed in ferry terminal crash

Rebel Russian mercenaries turn back short of Moscow 'to avoid bloodshed'

Driver dies, police trying to retrieve body

Four in a row, history made for Silktails

Fiji U-20 goes down in first match

At Glastonbury, a giant spider powered by renewable energy

Adequate support towards health sector vital: Economist

Budget to include support for RKS

Ecological purification system for Mudu villagers

CWMH Board grateful: Dr. Williams

Beaumont hits double century before Australia rebuild lead

Vekic and Kvitova win two matches in a day to reach German Open final

Hurdle star McLaughlin lethal in 400m flat, Lyles shines again in NYC

Crusaders claim Super Rugby Pacific title over Chiefs in thriller

Dolphins embarrassed as Eels secure 77-year first in bloodbath

Mexico City holds mass celebrations for same-sex weddings, gender ID changes

Suva Grammar edges Marist in Southern Zone Deans

Four medals for Nagasau in Special Olympics

West swim club in need of bigger pool

Moroccan trance collective kick off music at Glastonbury

Last one for Robertson with Saders

Suva regains momentum

Taiwan says the Chinese air force got within 24 miles of its coast

Whippy in defense mode, Carpenters issues statement

Family escapes death in early morning blaze

Dior's Kim Jones sends models rising up from the floor at Paris Fashion Week

Fiji U20 names strong side for World Champs

Panama Canal postpones depth restrictions after much-needed rain

Samoa overcome resolute Tonga to secure their First Win at OFC U-19 Women's Championship

SODELPA postpones AGM due to lack of quorum

Blinken called South Korea to discuss his China visit -ministry

Billie Eilish, Lenny Kravitz perform at concert tied to Paris summit

New Caledonia make it two wins from two with Victory over Vanuatu

Keeping deficit below rate of economic growth key: Prasad

Recovery vital for Young Kulas

Transfer FICAC’s powers to DPP-Clarke

CWM Hospital cleanup a success

Fiji targets diaspora market

Unhygienic practices in restaurants concerning

Kwadjo ready for re-match

Namuka-Bau is in need of a better walkway

Chiefs want a taste of title, Crusaders to hold its fort

Foo Fighters make 'surprise' return to Glastonbury

Sudan's warring factions widen conflict across the country

Indian PM Modi wraps up Washington trip with appeal to tech CEOs

Russia accuses mercenary boss of mutiny after he says Moscow killed 2,000 of his men

Fairy-tale return for London ballet company's 'Cinderella'

Kikau considers injury a blessing

Expect tax hike in certain areas, Prasad reveals

Daugunu signs with Rebels

Fifty percent rape victims under 18: FWRM

Diabetes reaching critical stage: Akbar

Vern Cotter set to coach Blues

Make safety seen says Lenora

Maintaining quality destination is crucial: Janif

DWZ to the four as Warriors run Red V ragged

Van Wyk out, Kgatlana in for South Africa at World Cup

Australia's Sutherland shines but Beaumont leads England rally in Ashes test

Alcaraz makes semi-finals at Queen's with win over Dimitrov

DWZ to the four as Warriors run Red V ragged

Beijing steps up hot weather alert to highest level

US climate change lawsuit seeks $50 billion, citing 2021 heat wave

Untreated termite infestations will cost Fiji $3.6b

Economist warns of growing disparity

Nand resigns as Electoral Commission Chair

Large contingent to leave for South Sudan

Gold for Fiji at Special Olympics

Machine to help farmers achieve maximum yield

Nasinu Muslim, Lami High join schools' cricket

End of a distinguish leadership

Cooper ready again

Construction Halted on Mansion of Brazilian Soccer Star Neymar

US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling

Fast-fashion giant Shein plans new Mexico warehouse in Latin America push

Call for reinstatement of assessors

Integrity vital for lawyers

Modi denies religious discrimination exists in India

Female sugarcane farmers contribution recognized

Framework to monitor Live Coral and Cultured Live Rock Trade

Kesha and Dr. Luke resolve years-long legal dispute

Victims' families could still sue despite liability waivers

Fiji Pearls not backing away

GCC committee’s trip funded by sponsors: Baledrokadroka

Hamstring strain fails to stop Rekha

WAF on track with Rewa Water project

DPP lawyers reminded to uphold human rights

Rapper Kodak Black faces arrest after warrant says he missed a drug test

Singh to investigate issues relating to immigrant workers

McMillan calls on fans to bring the noise

Seven endorsements by cabinet to impact i-Taukei

More cold nights ahead

Fiji facing termite crisis: Tubuna

Ukrainian athletes should have chance to qualify for Paris Games, IOC says

Facebook to end news access in Canada

Clarkson explains how she got Martin to perform on her new album

ACCF to provide assistance to accident victims

Chelsea owners agree to become shareholders of French club Strasbourg

At least 209 Pakistanis on board migrant boat that sank off Greece

Fourth academy for women entrepreneurs launch

UNCDF briefs Tabuya on insurance product

Givenchy shows dressy tailoring for men at Paris Fashion Week

Vatuvara Island inducted into FETA Hall of Fame

Kesha settles producer Dr. Luke's defamation lawsuit over rape accusation

Carpenters Motors launches Nissan X-TRAIL e-power

Biden, Modi hail new era for India, US relations amid flurry of deals

Titanic sub suffered a 'catastrophic implosion,' all five aboard dead

Sudanese families fleeing to Egypt separated by new visa rules

Fiji's struggle against poverty requires holistic measures

Accessing skilled labour an issue: FHTA

Adopt a healthy lifestyle: Akbar

Possible El Nino from September

Plans to boost job opportunities in BPO sector

Clinic reminds Kikau of humble beginnings

FTU rewards players in Suva

Brazil's technical mission concludes three-day visit

UniFiji Hosts Biggest Morning Tea

IBA stripped by IOC of status

Girma tipped to be cornerstone of U.S. defence for years

Josh Bell, Guardians come back to sweep sliding A's

Perry falls for 99 but Australia in command in women's Ashes test

Bank of England hikes rates to 5% in surprise move

Solomon Islands stun Tahiti in Group C opener

Young Kulas fall in first match

Narawa, Sowakula to start for Chiefs in final

Fiji U20 set for World Rugby Championship

U.S. court strikes down Florida transgender health rule

Bus accident victims undergo major surgeries

Diabetes figures not accurate claims Akbar

Embracing cultural values to improve living standards

Drivers urged to be vigilant

Key ideas exchanged at business conference

US to ease visas for skilled Indian workers as Modi visits

Climate change a continuous threat in Naloto

Hydrographic services critical to development

Honduran families seek answers as prison riot deaths rise to 46

New play about England men's football manager Gareth Southgate

At least 37 hurt, sniffer dogs pick up scent under rubble

Israeli drone hits Palestinian militants as West Bank violence surges

Adele Roberts to leave the station after eight years

Fiji’s debt among the highest in the Pacific

Young Kulas call for support

Minister meets bus accident victims

Digicel Fiji, Telstra provide $40K support for Diabetes Fiji