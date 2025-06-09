British musical Two Strangers opens on Broadway

Source: Entertainment Weekly

SPOILER ALERT! There’s not a lot of cake carrying going on in Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). A cake is certainly carried, and something dramatic happens at a critical juncture with said cake, but the new British import musical opening tonight at the Longacre Theater on Broadway is not to be mistaken for the Broad Street Challenge with a confectionery twist.

Title confusion aside, what you actually get with Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is an absolutely charming two-hander about seemingly opposites from opposite sides of the pond finding common ground and connection.

ecause this is a romantic comedy (written delightfully by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan with direction by Tim Jackson), the action and attraction begin with the two characters literally bumping into each other, and where else but at an airport. Robin (Christiani Pitts) is there to pick up Dougal (Sam Tutty), the son of her sister’s soon-to-be husband, arriving from England for the wedding with extra pep in his step to meet his father for the very first time.

Dougal is all wide-eyed optimism, the most enchanted tourist ever, who can’t believe he has landed in the greatest city in the world! Of course, it’s a heavily romanticized version of the city the movie buff only knows from films like Home Alone 2 and Ghostbusters — a version he celebrates in the absolutely infectious opening number “New York.” (Seriously, it’s going to be stuck in your head for days. You’ve been warned.)

Tutty is an absolute star in the role, displaying boisterous enthusiasm as well as a tender naivete that hints at the inevitable act two disappointment to come. The actor’s flawless comedic timing and delivery drive the bulk of the show’s many laughs. He makes Dougal irresistible, and the character’s unwavering zeal is countered well by the world-weary New Yorker in Robin, whose initial reaction to Dougal’s eager beaver nature is eye-rolling annoyance, even if she finds herself being drawn in nevertheless.

Yet, Robin is more than a mere foil. We quickly learn that she has her own demons and awkward connection to the upcoming wedding that will not allow her to simply “be happy,” as carefree and clueless Dougal suggests. While Tutty’s Dougal is all humor and heart, Pitts’ Robin gives the show its soul.

The actors (and characters) complement each other so well, and the momentum of the couple’s rise is a blast to watch, especially while workshopping a critical Tinder message. It all culminates in the fun and frenetic act one closer “American Express,” which has the pair tearing up the town on Dougal’s dad’s credit card in a classic rom-com movie montage brought to glorious life on stage. (The number also features the show’s most significant mid-song outfit change. Costume design by Soutra Gilmour.)

Unfortunately, all that momentum is eventually stymied due to the inevitable conflict that by law must arrive between any couple in a romantic comedy. The parting of the ways forces each character to retreat to their own corner of the stage, and while Dougal’s solo number “About to Go In” is a musical highlight, the production definitely suffers a bit when these two forces are not bouncing off of each other. Naturally, as the genre dictates, they find their way back, and it is a satisfying reunion, even if nothing in the second act quite matches the thrilling discovery of the first.

As for the stage itself, the design (also by Gilmour) consists of two towers of silver painted luggage of various sizes on a turntable. It’s not the most visually exciting backdrop, but the suitcases do prove inventive, opening at various points to reveal props, a closet, a bed, a vanity, and even a noodle shop. The turntable also leads to lots of dramatic walking in place. Not highly original, but effective enough.

The same could probably be said of the entire romantic comedy genre, but when you have the right stars and the right songs, it doesn’t really matter. If it works, it works. And Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) definitely works. Grade: B+

