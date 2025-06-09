Bobby Deol to play a grey character in Ahaan Panday’s next

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

With back-to-back impactful performances, Bobby Deol has turned the second innings of his career into one of the most anticipated phases in Bollywood. While audiences are still captivated by his intense roles in Animal and The Ba****ds of Bollywood, the latest buzz is something that will surely excite his Gen Z fan base.

Rumours suggest that Bobby will once again be seen in a grey-shaded role in Ahaan Panday’s upcoming film with Ali Abbas Zafar, which also stars Sharvari.

A report by Mid-Day quoted a trade source saying, “It would be incorrect to call him the villain.

His character holds an authoritative position in the film, but there’s more to him than meets the eye. As the story progresses, Bobby’s character develops grey shades, which influence his dynamics with the hero.”

Interestingly, Bobby is already set to take on a full-fledged negative role in Aditya Chopra’s Alpha, headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

The report further mentioned that Ali Abbas Zafar did not want to present Bobby in a similar all-black avatar for this film.

The source added, “Ali and producer Aditya Chopra were clear from the beginning that the character shouldn’t be entirely menacing or evil, as Bobby has already explored such roles.

The director designed a larger-than-life persona keeping Bobby in mind, while also giving the character emotional depth and shades of grey. Bobby came on board just a week ago.”

As per the report, Zafar is expected to travel to England soon for the film’s recce. If all goes as planned, the project is likely to go on floors in the first quarter of 2026.

While the speculation surrounding the film has already stirred excitement among fans, an official confirmation about Bobby Deol’s casting is still awaited.

