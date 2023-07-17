Entertainment

Behind the staggering success of MrBeast

July 17, 2023 2:24 pm

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

In the fall of 2016, Jimmy Donaldson did not seem like a future celebrity multimillionaire.

The shy 18-year-old had been posting videos on YouTube for five years from his mom’s North Carolina house without much traction.

His mother urged him to go to college, but he dropped out of East Carolina University after two weeks. Instead of going to class, he spent most of his time on campus editing videos in his car.

Article continues after advertisement

“That’s all I ever talked about at school. I thought I was a freak of nature,” he told content creators and podcasters Colin and Samir in September. “People would tell me, ‘All you do is talk about YouTube videos. You’re too obsessed with YouTube. Get a life.’”

After he quit school, his mother was so disappointed that she kicked him out of the house, he says.

But his decision paid off.

Seven years later, Donaldson, better known online as MrBeast, has 167 million YouTube subscribers – more than any other individual creator on the platform.

He has 85 million followers on TikTok and 39 million more on Instagram. And he just became the first person to reach 1 million followers on Meta’s new social app Threads, hitting the milestone before CEO Mark Zuckerberg. (He celebrated his achievement with a familiar gesture: by giving a Tesla to a random fan.)

At 25, he oversees a fast-growing empire that may be worth more than $1 billion.

He’s built it by staging increasingly expensive and eye-popping stunts, along with generous cash giveaways and acts of philanthropy – such as bankrolling cataract surgeries for 1,000 blind people to help them see again.

“I just wanna make better videos, period. I don’t care about making money,” he told Colin and Samir. “I just want to make the best videos on the planet.”

Most of MrBeast’s action-packed videos start with Donaldson breathlessly explaining the setup in the opening seconds before launching a fast-paced series of stunts, gags, challenges and throwaway jokes.

He’s surrounded by an agreeable supporting cast of buddies, all of them dressed down in jeans, T-shirts and hoodies. Donaldson’s scraggly beard and constant excitability set him apart from the group.

In one clip from last year, Donaldson tied an FBI agent to a chair, tossed him a knife and offered the agent $100,000 if he could catch him before midnight. A wild chase ensued involving a hedge maze, a disguise and an escape in a private jet.

A screengrab from MrBeast’s youtube video “I Got Hunted By The FBI”

Donaldson navigates a maze in a screenshot from MrBeast’s video, “I Got Hunted By the FBI.”

Sara Fischer, a media reporter for Axios, says that Donaldson’s authenticity and accessibility play a big role in his videos’ appeal.

“It’s not him wearing a suit, (it’s) him wearing his everyday clothes. It’s him hanging out with his friends.

“He has the money now, and is able to bring viewers access to places to see things that they would never get to see,” she told CNN’s Jon Sarlin, citing a video in which Donaldson visits luxury hotel rooms around the world – including one in a castle that rents for $1 million a night.

“That’s an interesting model, because you’re giving video viewers access to something they would never get to see in real life,” Fischer says. “Who do you know that gets to stay in a million-dollar hotel?”

Some of the videos feature ostentatious displays of wealth – like one showcasing a flight on the world’s most expensive plane ticket. Or the recent one where he and his crew pal around on massive yachts with comedian Pete Davidson and NFL star Tom Brady.

But despite his growing income and celebrity, he and his pals still act wide-eyed at all their adventures – not cynical or privileged – making him relatable, Miller says.

MrBeast got another spike in subscribers last year after he staged a real-life version of “Squid Game,” the Netflix hit drama in which desperate people compete in deadly contests for a large cash prize. (As far as anyone can tell, nobody died in MrBeast’s version.) The clip has been viewed 460 million times.

As MrBeast’s popularity has grown, so have his budgets, which now come with a hefty price tag. In a recent clip, he crashed a full-sized train into an enormous pit. Donaldson has said he spends $1 million a week on his videos.

In a January video titled “1,000 blind people see for the first time,” Donaldson, surrounded by doctors, pledges to cure their blindness amid applause. As the patients emerge from cataract eye surgery, some in tears, he hands some of them a suitcase filled with cash.

“Here’s $10,000 to make your day better,” he tells one woman, who falls to the ground and screams. “Is she OK?” a bemused Donaldson asks.

In another video from May, he buys prosthetic limbs for 2,000 amputees.

Some critics have accused Donaldson, who did not respond to CNN’s request for an interview, of exploiting vulnerable people to generate views and revenue.

But Vince Miller, who teaches sociology and cultural studies at the University of Kent in the UK and has written a scholarly paper on MrBeast, argues that Donaldson has been innovative in the way he leverages YouTube’s revenue-sharing model to support charitable causes.

As Miller sees it, Donaldson is asking viewers simply to watch his videos and be entertained, as opposed to donating their time or money. And the more people watch, the more Donaldson earns and can donate to charity.

“It’s quite powerful to tell a 10-year-old kid who has no independent money and limited agency in their life that they can raise money and help people by watching MrBeast’s videos,” he says.

But the videos also can send a problematic message that social problems are best solved through philanthropic gifts from the wealthy as opposed to more systematic government efforts, Miller says.

Miller says MrBeast’s formula for viral success has several ingredients: his Everyman appeal and enthusiasm, the videos’ high production values and their elaborate stunts, along with wads of cash tossed around like confetti.

But Donaldson’s fame comes down to his unique form of philanthropy, Miller says. He convinces viewers that by watching his videos and helping him get more views, they’re engaging in a form of ethical consumerism.

“The fact that he recycles a good portion of the large income he makes from these videos into even larger and more spectacular prizes for subsequent videos is one of the secrets to his success. He often uses income from his previous videos to outdo himself in his next videos,” Miller says.

Through the philanthropic arm of his empire – most visible in his Beast Philanthropy channel, which has almost 15 million subscribers – Donaldson has raised millions to plant trees, clean the oceans of plastic waste and donate clothes to needy people.

In past interviews, Donaldson has said he studied the YouTube recommendation algorithm and other creators’ stats meticulously to come up with a recipe for making his videos popular.

The contest format of many of his videos encourages viewers to watch til the end to see the outcome, Miller adds, which results in higher advertising revenue for both Donaldson and YouTube, making the platform’s algorithm more likely to recommend his videos.

“He puts a lot of thought into his content, which is original and engaging,” says Kristen Ruby, a social media expert and CEO of Ruby Media Group. “He has mastered the art of YouTube.”

Donaldson has become a role model to millennials and Gen Zers who dream of being successful creators and influencers on social media, Ruby says.

“He gives off the perception of doing whatever you want, and that is attractive to people who want to emulate his lifestyle.”

Donaldson’s YouTube career started over a decade ago, when he was 13 and using a hand-me-down laptop.

He initially posted videos of himself playing games such as “Minecraft” and “Call of Duty” in his bedroom in Greenville, North Carolina. His mother didn’t know about his YouTube channel for years – until she saw it mentioned in his high school yearbook.

In one of his first viral videos, made in 2017, he sat in a chair in his room and counted to 100,000. The stunt took him 40 hours.

“That’s when it kinda clicked – like, ‘Oh, if I do interesting things, people will watch,’ ” he said later in an interview.

As he gained followers and began to attract advertisers, he poured his meager profits back into his videos, leading to bigger and better stunts.

“It took me a minute to grasp it,” his mother said two years ago in an interview. “Once I started studying his business model, it made sense. It worked for him, I should say – I don’t know whether it made sense or not.”

Today Donaldson oversees five YouTube channels which combined have more than a quarter of a billion followers. His videos are dubbed in other languages. His expanding empire includes a line of snacks, Feastables, and MrBeast Burger, a chain of mostly virtual restaurants that offer delivery and takeout only.

YouTube parent company Google declined to comment on how much money Donaldson makes from his content, but Guinness World Records says he holds the record for the highest-earning YouTube contributor, with a reported income of $54 million in 2021.

He now operates from an enormous, $10 million studio complex near Greenville, with 100 acres of land and multiple warehouses for shooting videos.

Donaldson is even going back to college – on his own terms.

In November, East Carolina University announced it will partner with him to launch a content creators’ education program on campus.

And in April this year, he taught a class at Harvard Business School.

“I taught a class at Harvard which is pretty funny because I dropped out of college after only going for two weeks haha,” he posted on Instagram.

Last year Time magazine named him one of the world’s 100 most influential people.

But Donaldson admitted in a recent interview that there can be a downside to his fame. He says he can no longer go to the store, or almost anywhere in public, without fans mobbing him for photos or trying to follow him home.

On a stopover in Chile last year he says he agreed to take a selfie with a young fan at the airport. After the fan posted it online, so many people besieged his hotel that he had to hire security.

Even so, MrBeast says he still has tremendous passion for what he does.

“I’m going on 10 years, and I love it more than anything,” he says. “If you took my channel away from me, I don’t know what I would do.”

USP director testifies about alleged mismanagement and interference

Two police officers front court for alleged attempted rape

Fiji records 87 percent occupancy

First witness takes stand in Bainimarama, Qiliho trial

Engineers Fiji facing lack of quality graduates

Fiji will discuss its trade policies with WTO

Audit to determine safety at PRB flats

New law to protect knowledge and culture

Two lives lost in separate accidents

Police concerned with increase in loitering

PACT welcomes $2 million funding

‘Queer Eye for the Straight Guy’

Iran's morality police to resume headscarf patrols

Flash floods in the northeast, heatwave intensifies

Behind the staggering success of MrBeast

Second firefighter dies amid record blazes

Demolition of 300-year-old Iraq mosque minaret for road expansion enrages locals

South African give life to fashion waste

Hundreds of Durban homes destroyed in South Africa

Need to work extra hard for a spot: Nasilasila

Artist uses mountain slopes as his canvas

Suva next for Skipper Cup champs

All postponed DFPL matches to be played

Microsoft signs agreement to keep Call of Duty on Playstation

Another gold and bronze for Weightlifting Fiji

Strycova wins doubles title

Maguire stripped of Manchester United captaincy

China kindergarten stabbing: Six dead in Lianjiang

Master Miyazaki's likely final film opens

Twitter's cash flow still negative, says Musk

Can US and China set aside rivalry for climate action?

Climate of change brings new British wine

Nine bodies recovered from flooded tunnel

Tourism Fiji gets recognition

Drag queens compete for top prize

Thousands evacuated as firefighters battle La Palma wildfire

Chinese military-run hospital ship arrives in Kiribati

'Heat storm' stretches into southern Europe

US Embassy issues security alert

Tonga looks organized: Raiwalui

Bainimarama and Qiliho to stand trial

No Skipper Cup this week

Golden lift for Rainibogi

Fijians under Labour Mobility Scheme to access FNPF

PM apologizes for budget shortfalls

Alcaraz ends Djokovic's long Wimbledon reign

De Silva and Mathews rescue Sri Lanka

Success comes with sacrifice and perseverance; Taginaqali

Australia retain Ashes after thrilling ODI victory

Psychological first aid provided to accident witnesses

Chelsea sign Brazilian youngster Angelo from Santos

Budget promotes agriculture as a business: FCLC

UAE to increase cooperation with Fiji

Tago, Jenkins fire as Panthers withstand Dolphins to remain on top

Search for man suspected of killing 4 people

Draw for Navua and Tavua

Health Ministry addresses critical infrastructure issues

Empowering resource owners is vital: Koroi

2,000 evacuated in La Palma wildfire in Spain’s Canary Islands

Cuvu U18 to face Natabua in West final

PIF members discuss the final draft

Cakaudrove next for Northland

Johnson stars as Warriors thump Sharks to send statement

UK councils call for ban on disposable vapes by 2024

United Airlines agrees to give union pilots big pay raises

China’s Shein hit with RICO, a law used for organised crime

South Korea landslides, floods kill more than 20

Weightlifting Fiji wins medals in India

Israel's Netanyahu suffers dehydration after holiday in heatwave

Lautoka extends DFPL lead

RFMF farewells Pearls trio

World Cup players aim to break down barriers for working mothers

Police officers charged for alleged attempted rape

FBC records $1million profit

Crime rates decline in Capital City

Pope approves Shanghai bishop as Vatican chides China for lack of consultation

Discussing suicide with empathy and care

Police assists in rescue effort

Canada's 'Hollywood North' hurt by twin strikes in US

Zelenskiy warns of Russian efforts to halt Kyiv's troops

Police release alarming road fatality statistics

Phoenix braves relentless wave of extreme heat in US Southwest

Elon Musk says Twitter's cash flow still negative as ad revenue drops 50%

Tailevu records second successive win

LTA Board meets Western bus operators

Two DFPL games postponed

QVS and LMS U18 final in Eastern Zone

Make our roads safe again: Tuinaceva

All Blacks beat old foes in Auckland

Twenty regional trainers completed trainers' program

Alcaraz will have to kick Djokovic off his throne, says Wilander

Messi completes signing for Inter Miami on deal until 2025

Coates bags three as Storm strike Roosters

Police notes drop in crime rate

Skipper Cup champs fall at home

US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now

Members vote in favour of industrial action

Safety concerns prompt talks of relocating families

Silktails inch closer to RMC semifinals

Reynolds shines as Broncos outclass Bulldogs

Labasa holds Suva

Youth arrested for alleged illicit drug possession

NBA star Westbrook joins 49ers group in Leeds takeover

UCI bars transgender women from competing in female category

US House to weigh bill allowing older pilots

Hollywood's diversity push is guilt driven: Kapur

Biden 2024 campaign says it has $77 million in the bank

'Pay up!:' Hollywood actors, writers team on picket lines

Police welcomes amended nightclub hours

Flying Fijians end week at sand dunes

FIU reports politically exposed individual to FICAC

Zelenskiy warns of Russian efforts to halt Kyiv's troops

Separate fire incidents destroy homes

Fiji hockey teams qualify for World Cup

Christopher Nolan says he will not make films during strike

Four teams for Women's BOG

France celebrates Bastille Day

England awarded women's 4x100m relay gold

Ashwin's seven-wicket haul hands Windies crushing defeat

Biden forgives $39 billion in US student debt using program tweak

Robbie, Lee Ralph and more actors react to SAG-AFTRA strike

One in four UK single-parent households unable to afford food

Nokia misses second-quarter expectations

US Republican 2024 hopefuls defend Ukraine support at Iowa conservative forum

Disney seeks to toss district lawsuit in DeSantis feud

Elon Musk says xAI will examine universe

K-Pop supergroup BTS' Jung Kook releases solo single

US approves first over-the-counter birth control pill

Selection headache for Raiwalui

Respect rights of migrant workers: Sharma

Study to revive the rail system

Radrodro defends his decision on PS appointment

Vanua Korolevu embraces budget inclusion of allowances

Fiji U20 finishes10th

Ponga all class as Knights torch Wests Tigers

Suva continues winning form

Farrell to create history for Fiji

Alcaraz mauls Medvedev and sets his sights on Djokovic in dream final

England held by Canada in World Cup warmup, Spain, Italy win

‘Sex and the City’ at 25

The twisty ‘Full Circle’ goes around

Deep-sea mining threatens tuna fisheries - study

Good news for iTaukei living overseas

Voter registration made easy

Fierce competition within Flying Fijians

Mandy Moore spots thief allegedly stealing

Government intent on tackling NCD crisis: Lalabalavu

Fiji hockey to play in Bronze medal play-offs

Rally to bring westerners together through netball

Village Improvement Scheme is back

Work in progress to regulate sale of industrial glue

Climate Change Act targets community-focused approach

New African Football League to start on Oct. 20

Bournemouth sign midfielder Faivre from Lyon

Counterfeit passports, driver licences made in NZ used by international criminals

Who the Emmys surprisingly overlooked

Mick Fleetwood performs ‘Songbird’

Liquor amendment bill passed

FIU records $252m worth of suspected transactions

Teacher strikes likely to end in England

UN uncovers 87 bodies

Cory Monteith remembered on tenth anniversary

Habosi to miss Tonga Test

Water Resource Tax raises revenue: Prasad

Nand challenges government to deliver promise

Pearls to face Silver Ferns, Jamaica in training matches

New child department to increase children's visibility

Thai democracy; parliament fails to elect new prime minister

FNPF appoints new Chief Investment Officer

Tailevu wary of newcomers

Rehabilitation on Heritage sites

ICC announces equal prize money for men's and women's events

US resists calls by Trump to postpone trial

20,000 free tickets for Women's World Cup

Dragons, Jedi and zombies find a seat at the awards table

Microsoft-Activision faces blow to bid to buy Call of Duty maker

Khloé Kardashian teases possible return of brother Rob

Chopped fingertip mailed to French president’s residence

Nawaqanitawase to start for Argentina clash

Matt Damon ‘fell into a depression’

Ukraine's Kichenok wins Wimbledon mixed doubles title with Pavic

US House debates 'culture wars' amendments to must-pass defense bill

Twitter to offer ad revenue share to select content creators

Pacific Islands Forum chair confident in safety of Japan's release into ocean

Economic recovery maintains pace

12 homeless following Rewa fire

Five government officials to attend DRR training

Russian general says top military brass betrayed soldiers fighting in Ukraine

Police made recommendations to the GCC Review Committee

Chile animal shelter offers hope

Alphabet shares soar after it expands AI chatbot internationally

US govt tells vaccine makers to price updated COVID shots reasonably

Flying Fijians training going well

Nadroga aware of threat

Northland returns to where they started

2023-2024 National Budget passed

National hockey teams to face NZ in semis

Police professionalism a challenge

Adapt to changes: Koroi

Management of technical college’s disastrous: Prasad