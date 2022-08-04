Batgirl movie scrapped months before planned release

[Source: BBC]

The new Batgirl movie has been scrapped by Warner Bros Discovery months before its planned release.

Reportedly budgeted at more than $70m (£58m), it was due to be shown in cinemas and on the streaming service HBO Max later this year.

The New York Post reported that the decision had followed a poor reaction to test screenings.

However, Warner Bros said the move reflected its “leadership’s strategic shift”.

The production was filmed entirely in Glasgow and the local council said it had brought a significant economic benefit to the city.

The film was based on the DC Comics character Barbara Gordon – or Batgirl – played by Leslie Grace.

She appeared alongside Michael Keaton as Batman, Brendan Fraser as villain Firefly and JK Simmons as Commissioner James Gordon.

Warner Bros also confirmed that Scoob! Holiday Haunt would be scrapped.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max.

“Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance.

“We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future.”

The unusual move follows a change in leadership after Warner Bros merged with Discovery in May 2021, with David Zaslav its new CEO.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Zaslav has prioritised cost-cutting measures and refocusing the company on creating theatrical films rather than projects for streaming.