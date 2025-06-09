Bad Bunny says he decided not to tour in U.S. due to ICE raid concerns

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]

“I’ve enjoyed connecting with Latinos who have been living in the U.S.,” the musician says, but he won’t risk a raid at an American concert.

Bad Bunny loves his American fans, and he’s showing it by not planning any future shows in the U.S.

The musician, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, confirmed fan suspicions that his upcoming Debi Tirar Mas Fotos World Tour doesn’t include any U.S. dates out of concern over increasingly hostile and widespread immigration raids by the Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the U.S., and none of them were out of hate — I’ve performed there many times. All of [the shows] have been successful. All of them have been magnificent. I’ve enjoyed connecting with Latinos who have been living in the U.S.,” Ocasio said in an intervew with i-D published Wednesday. “But there was the issue of — like, f—ing ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

The rapper, producer, actor, and professional wrestling superfan and occasional competitor explained that “for a residency here in Puerto Rico, when we are an unincorporated territory of the U.S.,” he feels that “people from the U.S. could come here to see the show.

Latinos and Puerto Ricans of the United States could also travel here, or to any part of the world.”

