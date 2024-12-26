Baby Driver Actor Hudson Joseph Meek Dead at 16

Hollywood has lost a star on the rise.

Hudson Joseph Meek—who appeared in 2017’s Baby Driver as the younger version of Ansel Elgort’s Baby—died Dec. 21 in Alabama. He was 16.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Meek sustained blunt force trauma when he fell from a moving vehicle at around 10:45 p.m. local time on Dec. 19. He died two days later at UAB Hospital, NBC affiliate WTVM reported. His death is under investigation by Vestavia Hills police.

Following his death, those close to him flooded social media with tributes.

He is survived by his parents and his older brother.