Entertainment

Baby Driver Actor Hudson Joseph Meek Dead at 16

ENews

December 26, 2024 2:39 pm

Hollywood has lost a star on the rise.

Hudson Joseph Meek—who appeared in 2017’s Baby Driver as the younger version of Ansel Elgort’s Baby—died Dec. 21 in Alabama. He was 16.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Meek sustained blunt force trauma when he fell from a moving vehicle at around 10:45 p.m. local time on Dec. 19. He died two days later at UAB Hospital, NBC affiliate WTVM reported. His death is under investigation by Vestavia Hills police.

Article continues after advertisement

Following his death, those close to him flooded social media with tributes.

He is survived by his parents and his older brother.

Heavy rain to bring widespread flooding

Flood recovery in Nadi

TLTB targets rural landowners

Six arrested for drug possession on Christmas Day

Nadi Town road open, says FRA

Sigatoka Hospital faces water disruptions amidst flooding

PM evaluates coalition's first two years

Heavy rain brings flash floods

PM calls for thorough review of syllabus in schools

Students urged to complete TSLS applications

Speeding tops list of traffic violations

Baby Driver Actor Hudson Joseph Meek Dead at 16

Body found in wheel well of United plane after landing in Hawaii

Trump nominates Miami-Dade official as ambassador to Panama

Rare tigresses earn social media fame as stars of Thailand zoo

Rabitu sets sights on bigger goals next season

Lavidi brothers hope for better performance at Coral Coast 7s

Australia win toss, to bat in fourth test at MCG

Beyoncé turns NFL halftime into party

Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan kill 46 people

Doge wishes Fijians well during this festive season

Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes in Kazakhstan, killing 38

Australia's head declared fit for Boxing Day test

Brazilian midfielder Oscar returns to Sao Paulo

A time for healing and togetherness, says PM

Police book 934 drivers over past four days

Protests in Syria over Christmas tree burning

Nadi under strict police watch

Seruiratu calls for solidarity with flood affected

Move to higher ground now, Driu urges flood-prone residents

Elderlies share the joy of Christmas

King Charles to deliver Christmas message from former hospital chapel

Nadolo reflects on rugby career

Celebrating Jesus’s birth with joyful services

Floods hit Nadi

Rain, flooding and winds to intensify

Canada condemns China's steps against Canadian institutions over Uyghurs, Tibet

Sititi rises from rookie to stardom

PRF calls for reflection

Aniston shares a glimpse her of Christmas celebration

Toyota is donating $1 million to Trump's inauguration

Christopher Nolan’s next film will be a star

Nabavatu families celebrate love and unity

Weightlifting Fiji celebrates succesful year this christmas

Flash flood warning issued

LTA focuses on reckless driving

Police target illicit drug trade

Bulavou’s Christmas gift packs

Nadi bus services halted

Growers Fund and Shop N Save brighten Christmas for needy families

Tallulah Willis announces her engagement

Starbucks strike to expand to over 300 US stores on Christmas Eve, union says

A festive call for unity

Fiji Pearls climb to 14th in World Netball rankings

Labasa’s Christmas goat market

Council workers get special Christmas bonus

FIFA amends transfer regulations following Diarra ruling

Global hunger crisis deepens as major nations skimp on aid

Tabuya slams private video leak

Police find meth

Inter edge past Como in title chase

Siddharth Anand takes over directorial rein of SRK's king

Suspect charged in fatal burning of woman on New York City subway

Former US President Bill Clinton hospitalized with fever

Fijians called to foster unity this Christmas

Fiji Bitter Series drives community development in Cakaudrove

Todd hopes to do better for Fiji Amateur Boxing

FijiNikua to showcase Fijian stories

Canada's Trudeau faces increasing pressure from his own MPs to quit

Two arrested for intimidating bus attendant

Maitland Australia praises Fiji’s Netball festival experience

Nadi bakeries gear up for last-minute orders

India skipper Rohit backs Kohli to find fix for off-stump woes

Tabuya under scrutiny following alleged controversial video

Hilary Duff and Matthew's anniversary tributes

ADB provides $5m grant for Vanuatu quake relief

FCCC identifies 44 potential breaches

Mozambique's top court confirms ruling party win in disputed election

Ivory Coast's economic hub Abidjan turns into vibrant graffiti gallery

Trump transition team plans immediate WHO withdrawal

Qatar and Jordan pledge support to Syria

PM lauds Fiji Muslim League over land issue

Fiji Year 13 exam records 86% pass rate

Coral Coast 7s teams confirmed

Prevention key to tackling drug crisis

Festive season should be a time of joy, not heartbreak

Taylor Swift gifts children’s hospital patient some twinning fashion

Major fire averted at CJS mall

Over 200 killed in Haiti's Cite Soleil massacre

Labasa couple charged with fraud and impersonation

Drua partners with Carve Sunglasses

Sisters hold on to Christmas card tradition

Italy to prolong war supplies to Ukraine until the end of 2025

Kon sets sights on overseas talent

International Netball Festival concludes in Lautoka

Francis Ford Coppola shares harrowing story of being a polio survivor

El Salvador lawmakers overturn mining ban in win for president

Two arrested for alleged drug possession

Fiji braces for heavy rain this festive season

Restaurant staff to face court over obstruction charges

House Ethics report finds evidence Matt Gaetz paid for sex and drugs

Trudeau faces pressure to resign

Police ramp up operations

Labasa 7s focuses on community and youth development

Government marks two-year anniversary with economic progress

Derelict vessels could become tourist attractions

Athletes undergo offseason training

Pickering appointed as new Director FIU

Flash flood alert for Western and Northern divisions

PNG to host next MSG Prime Minister’s cup

Union unveils new logo

Last-minute rush for Labasa tailors

India seamer Shami ruled out of remaining two Australia tests

Grand Slam doubles champion suspended

Acting COMPOL urges unity amid challenges

Lifeline Fiji receives $10K financial boost

Fiji 7s trading feasts for fitness

Nabua eviction sparks housing concerns

Fiji targets FIFA ranking boost

PM assures payment for Tiger Restaurant staff

Police ramp up efforts for safer roads this festive season

TSLS urges students to submit results and offer letter

More international fights next year

Fiji Ports shareholders receive $16.6m in dividends

Tens of thousands gather in anti-government protest in Belgrade

Two of three murder accused refused bail

Minister inaugurates Fishers Union Office

Union strikes deal, Christmas bonus for workers

Shreyas Talpade on the change in Allu Arjun’s voice in Pushpa 2

Avengers lead the charge in SVA trial selections

New home brings hope to Tavueni mother

Fiji Airways first to resume commercial Vanuatu flights

Employers reminded of public holiday pay

Mozambique's death toll from Cyclone Chido rises to 94

Blake Lively's complaint sparks buzz

Rome's Trevi Fountain restored in time for Jubilee year

Sudan's RSF says seizes back control of key Darfur base from army allies

Suspect in German Christmas market attack held on murder charges

Fiji Bitter series heads north

Meat standards in Fiji remain a concern

Rabuka inspires youth with story of perseverance

Ba Women to represent Fiji in OFC Women’s league

Brazilian Fonseca keen to emulate Sinner with Next Gen title

IFRC gets financial boost for earthquake relief efforts

Martin short joins SNL club

Shangri-La introduces new Indian culinary adventure

Saim Ayub century takes Pakistan to ODI series sweep in S Africa

Heartwarming holiday efforts for Togafoila

Small plane crashes into Brazil tourist city, killing at least 10

FRU mourns Mataitoga's passing

Trump threatens to retake control of Panama Canal

Four killed in helicopter crash at Turkish hospital

Prasad reflects on Fiji's journey in Christmas message

‘Stranger Things 5’ has wrapped

Nyika ready for Jai Opetaia in IBF title fight

Two in custody for alleged drug possession

Two charged for obtaining financial advantage

US warplane shot down in Red Sea 'friendly fire' incident

Mbappe shines as Real Madrid overcome Sevilla

$57k investment fuels economic growth

Vanuatu hit by another earthquake as hundreds of Australians return home

Trump's tougher stance on Fentanyl

Government reviews funding requests

Fiji 7s maintain intensity

Eight police officers face criminal charges

Police record 19 percent hike in overall crime

$15M investment in tobacco control to generate $900M

Kerevi makes history in League-One opener

MSAF to address stranded crew issue

Liverpool put six past Spurs to go four points clear

FCOSS calls for improved government communication

Bournemouth up to fifth after stunning win at Man United

Police boost checkpoints

Chelsea frustrated in goalless draw at Everton

Year 12 and 13 exam results release dates announced

Fijians encouraged to adopt eco-friendly habits

Archbishop calls for deeper Christmas reflection

Fiji eyes full smoking ban in public places

Second chance for Wakeham

Daniels, Simmons step up as their NBA teams slide

SEA program boosts rural livelihoods

Foundation brightens Christmas for 600 families

Extreme weather scaring off tourists

Zheng to skip United Cup, stay fresh for Australian Open

Naidoo shoots 66 to share the third round lead at Mauritius Open

King Charles' cancer treatment progressing well

Tikoilepanoni eyes Perth 7s selection

Habosi to wrap up from Racing 92

Tobacco tax hike proposed

German far right brings political edge to Magdeburg attack site

$3K cash found in police sweep

Aircraft incident, 7 unharmed

Fijians embrace the tradition of gifting

Usyk outclasses Fury to retain title

Mbappe’s adaptation to Real Madrid is complete, says Ancelotti

Senate passes government funding bill, averts shutdown

Firefighters in race to contain massive bushfire

Meat inspections under scrutiny

Fiji Rugby U20 Manager passes away

Villagers demand durable road upgrades