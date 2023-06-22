Ava Max says a stage invader scratched her eye during an LA concert

[Source: BBC]

Singer Ava Max has said a concertgoer “slapped me so hard” during a show in Los Angeles that he “scratched the inside of my eye”.

Videos shared online appeared to show a man hitting the US pop star in the face while she was performing.

The footage shows Max recoiling and holding her eye after being struck.

Following the show, the singer wrote on Twitter: “He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye.

He’s never coming to a show again.”

She added: “Thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!”

The 29-year-old singer was performing at The Fonda Theatre on Tuesday when she was hit.

It came days after pop star Bebe Rexha sustained facial injuries after an audience member threw a phone at her while she was on stage in New York.

Max had been near the end of her show when she was struck and left the stage soon after. She wore sunglasses during a meet-and-greet with fans following the show.

Joel Rangel, 30, from Tucson, Arizona, who captured the moment on video, told the PA news agency: “She was ending the show with her song The Motto and a fan just ran and jumped on the left side of the stage.

“As he jumped on stage some of the lights fell to the floor and he was running for Ava with his arms wide open like he was going to hug her.

“But the security ran and grabbed him and as they did she just happened to turn and his arm was out and hit her in the face.”

Mr Rangel, who said he flew to Los Angeles for the concert, added: “Also, they almost cancelled the meet-and-greet because of the situation.

“She had to wear sunglasses and she was disoriented and dazed so it was sad having to talk to her like that.”

Another fan, Cory Larrabee, tweeted: “The security guard tackled him and literally THREW him down the stairs. Wild!!! It happened so fast.”

The singer, whose real name is Amanda Ava Koci, rose to fame following her breakout single Sweet But Psycho in 2018 and has since enjoyed chart success with Kings & Queens, Salt and My Head & My Heart.

Her debut studio album, Heaven & Hell, peaked at number two in the UK in 2020 and she released her second album, Diamonds & Dancefloors, earlier this year.