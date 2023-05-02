Aryan Khan talks about directing father Shah Rukh Khan in debut ad film

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is all set to make his directorial debut with an advertisement film featuring his father.

For the unversed, Aryan directed an ad film to kick-start the campaign for the luxury streetwear brand D’Yavol X. While a section of fans showered love on the father-son duo, Aryan recently opened up on working with his father.

In an interaction with Harper’s Bazaar India, the young director said, “Working with my father is never challenging, because, with his experience and dedication, he makes everyone’s job easier on set.”

Aryan further added, “He also makes the entire crew feel at ease and has tremendous respect for everyone. When he’s on set, I always make sure to pay extra attention, so I don’t miss out on anything I can learn.”

As the conversation progressed further, Aryan was asked if Shah Rukh shared any input on the set, he said, “Of course, he did, and everyone involved in the project gave their input in some way. And it is important to at least listen to them because filmmaking is a collaborative effort.” He continued, “If my dad’s input is different from mine, and if both seem valid, you can always shoot it both ways; but don’t tell my producer.”

The star kid also shared his parents’ first reaction after seeing the ad. He shared, “They asked me to keep some pieces from the collection aside for them, in case it sells out. I am still considering their request.”