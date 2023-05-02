Amitabh Bachchan's "Sunday By The Gates" Has Been A Thing Since 1982

[Source: NDTV]

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan needs no introduction.

The legendary actor is known for his impeccable art of work.

From keeping us glued to the screens with his stellar acting skills to hosting quiz shows for the longest time, Big B has done it all with utmost ease. Oh, and, not to forget his on-point social media game. Now, the actor has shared a picture from the Sunday tradition on Instagram. In the pic, Amitabh Bachchan is seen greeting a sea of fans waiting outside his home, Jalsa, in Mumbai. The actor added that this has been the scene “from 1982, each Sunday without fail.” Sharing the picture of himself, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Sunday by the Gates “.. from 1982, each Sunday without fail .. the love the affection and .. my emotion .. my gratitude, dear ones for giving me a reason.”

Before this, Amitabh Bachchan dropped pictures from such Sundays on Instagram and expressed his gratitude towards his fans for all the love and warmest wishes. He wrote, “…This love…Every Sunday from the year 1982! My folded hands and bended knees !! Yeh pyaar, haar Sunday, Aabhaar… Aabhaar…Aabhaar…[Gratitude]” Replying to the post, his niece Navya Naveli Nanda dropped red hearts.