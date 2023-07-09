Amitabh Bachchan reacts to Project K teaser launching at San Diego Comic-Con

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Excitement is building among film enthusiasts worldwide as Indian cinema is set to make a groundbreaking debut at the renowned San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC).

For the unversed, the upcoming sci-fi film Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin, will become the first-ever Indian movie to be showcased at SDCC.

The film features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.

In an official press note released by the film’s producers, Vyjayanthi Movies, it was revealed that SDCC attendees will have the privilege of experiencing conversations and performances that showcase India’s vibrant culture and the awe-inspiring realm of science fiction.

This momentous occasion marks a significant milestone for the Indian film industry, as it showcases the country’s rich cinematic heritage and its ability to produce groundbreaking science fiction content.

The news about Project K making its SDCC debut was shared by Vyjayanthi Movies on Twitter, which drew tremendous excitement and anticipation from fans. Among those who expressed their gratitude and enthusiasm was none other than Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, who also has a role in the film.

Bachchan took to social media to extend his appreciation to Prabhas and the entire team, expressing his honor to be part of the Telugu cinema venture. He specifically thanked Prabhas for his humility, respect, and concern, noting the emotional impact it had on him.

The SDCC event, scheduled to take place from July 20 to 23, will witness a star-studded panel comprising Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and director Nag Ashwin.

On the first day of the convention, this talented ensemble will unveil the film’s title, trailer, and release date, adding to the growing anticipation surrounding Project K.

Project K promises to captivate audiences with its multi-lingual approach and stellar cast, which also includes Disha Patani.

The film’s unique blend of science fiction elements and its star-studded ensemble have already piqued curiosity among fans and film enthusiasts alike.

San Diego Comic-Con has long been recognized as a global platform for celebrating all things related to comics, films, television shows, and popular culture.

By securing a spot at this prestigious event, Project K and its team are set to make an indelible mark on the international stage, opening doors for greater recognition and appreciation of Indian cinema in the global arena.