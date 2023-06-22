Adele Roberts to leave the station after eight years

[Source: BBC]

Adele Roberts is leaving Radio 1 after “an incredible eight years” at the station.

The DJ has already presented her last show, which was in May.

In the last few years she’s spoken openly about her treatment for bowel cancer and in June last year she said she was free from the disease.

Article continues after advertisement

“She continually goes above and beyond for others and I want to say a huge thank you to her for everything,” said Aled Haydn Jones, head of Radio 1.

Adele first joined the BBC in 2012 as a presenter on BBC Radio 1Xtra before joining Radio 1 in 2015 as the station’s Early Breakfast show host.

She revealed she was undergoing treatment for bowel cancer in October 2021.

The 44-year-old has regularly used her social media to talk about her treatment and stoma – which she has named Audrey.

Thanking Adele for her time on the station Radio 1 boss Aled said she “always puts others first”.

“Whether it’s key workers during the pandemic on her show, other people’s health during her own diagnosis of cancer.”

Adele’s previously been honoured at the Diva Awards, picking up the Diva Choice Award for raising LGBTQ+ awareness in broadcasting, and for sharing her cancer journey.

In 2019, she appeared on the ITV show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! – lasting 13 days in the jungle.

And this year she broke a world record by becoming the fastest woman to complete the London Marathon with a stoma bag.

Her departure comes almost a year after Scott Mills and Chris Stark left the station – and a number of other new changes to the Radio 1 schedule have also been announced.

From September, Sam MacGregor and Danni Diston will join forces to co-host the new Weekend Breakfast show, which will move from London to Cardiff.

The pair were given their first opportunity to host on the station during the 2020 festive period as part of Radio 1’s Christmas Takeover.

From there, they have become regulars covering a range of shows as well as hosting Radio 1’s coverage of Boardmasters Festival 2022 and most recently being part of Big Weekend festival in Dundee.

They say having their own show is something they’ve “dreamed of since we can remember” and are excited about being in Wales’ capital city.

“It’s the city where we became best mates, began presenting together and now the city we proudly call home.”

She started working on student radio stations and has hosted the BBC Music Introducing show for BBC Radio London, championing artists such as Arlo Parks, Freya Ridings and Celeste.

“Supporting new artists at the very beginning of their career is the most exciting part of the journey,” she said.