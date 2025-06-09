Actress Romy Mars clarifies plastic surgery rumors at age 19

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Actress and singer Romy Mars, the daughter of Lost in Translation director Sofia Coppola and Phoenix frontman Thomas Mars, has addressed some gross comments that she’s received lately about her body.

“So a lot of my comments from a previous video, I made a video a long time ago, and I’m still getting comments on the video, of people saying, ‘Oh, my god, those are new,’ as in my boobs,” Mars said in a TikTok post. “And I responded and said, ‘No, they’re not,’ and everyone said, ‘We don’t believe you. She’s lying. She got a boob job.'”

She continued, “I would just like to say that I’m a little disappointed in you guys, because I feel like I’ve been so honest on the internet. I literally share my whole life with you, and you don’t believe about this very, deeply personal thing.”

Mars added, “I just wanted to say it makes me uncomfortable that adult people and teenagers, no matter what the age, are saying my breasts are plastic. That makes me feel uncomfortable. So please stop saying that. I’ve never had any work done in my life.”

After all, Mars said, she’s still a teenager.

“It’s making me uncomfortable,” she reiterated. “I have never been to a plastic surgeon. I just turned 19. Sometimes my boobs are big. They fluctuate. It’s called the birth control pill. It’s called being 19. It’s called having the body I have. Sorry.”

Mars ended her video by sticking her tongue out defiantly.

Some followers of the candid “A-Lister” singer — she had 684,500, as of Friday — left supportive comments on her post.

Sofia Coppola, Cosima Mars, Thomas Mars, and Romy Mars pictured in November

Sofia Coppola, Cosima Mars, Thomas Mars, and Romy Mars pictured in November.

“Like ur a growing teenage girl hello??” one wrote.

Added another, “its so weird the way ppl are comfortable commenting on women’s bodies.”

“Why do people think they know more about you than you do,” a third asked.

Mars explained in a September 2024 profile in Teen Vogue, which promoted her appearance on the TV comedy The English Teacher, that she often considers a subject much different than body image.

“I think about nepotism a lot, like more than I should,” Mars told the magazine. “It’s true there’s so many talented people, more talented than me. I get the opportunity to record in a studio and have access to scripts and stuff because of my family. I can’t forget that. I always try to think about how lucky I am to get the opportunities that I get, and not just [be] like, ‘Well, this is my life.'”

