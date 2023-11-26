Walesi investigation nears completion, Minister anticipates decision

Walesi office at FNPF plaza. [File Photo]

The investigation into the satellite digital television platform, Walesi, is expected to be concluded soon, according to Communications Minister Manoa Kamikamica.

The investigation, which commenced earlier this year, has been examining allegations of excessive spending on the Walesi platform.

Kamikamica has acknowledged that the investigation has taken longer than anticipated, but he has stressed that the investigators are carrying out a thorough examination of both the financial and technical aspects of the platform.

Article continues after advertisement

“There is financial side and there is also technical side and we not dealing with the same parties so that’s why it has taken a bit of time but we will eventually get there. I am getting some updates so hopefully by round about mid-year we can get a clearer picture and also get a decision on how we move forward.”

During his ministerial statement in April this year, Kamikamica said that the previous government spent around $125 million on the establishment and rollout of Walesi, since 2015.

He had highlighted that $42.5 million of this came from the Telecommunications Development Trust Fund and the other $82.5 million came through budget returns.

The investigation will establish how the funds were spent and whether due process were followed in terms of tender, selection of vendors and how procurement was made.