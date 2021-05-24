Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Health Ministry to meet with religious leaders|VAX-check a must for high risk businesses|Police clarifies worship COVID protocols|Yasawa villagers receive health services|Nine-year-old succumbs to COVID-19|COVID is here to stay says FMA|Natural immunity not sufficient says Minister|Seven in critical condition as MOH screens over 850k|Get the jab to reunite says PM|Unknown chains to persist says Dr Fong|Health staff getting ready for next battle|More health workers bound for the Yasawas|MoH records 13 new infections in the Nacula Medical area|COVID safe protocol monitoring to be heightened|Protocol changes at 80% fully vaccination threshold|Vaccination of children resumes today|34 new infections with one death recorded|AG visits new PCR Lab|Notable drop in infections|National effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 continues|Hotel worker reaches out to families in need|17,996 children vaccinated|Five active cases in Kadavu categorized as high risk|107 new infections, seven more COVID deaths|Package to curb abuse of government assistance|
Full Coverage

Business

Wainunu couple start business on retirement

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
October 7, 2021 6:03 am
Arthur and Karen Mills

A couple who left Canada six years ago to retire on a farm is starting a business from the comfort of their own home.

Arthur and Karen Mills own Mudrenicagi Estate in Wainunu, Bua and currently operate a permaculture farm from which their business is birthed.

A former Occupational Therapy Nurse in Vancouver, Karen makes sauces, jams, pickles, preserves, and body care products, the materials of which are sourced from the farm.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have a number of different items that we are developing for the market. I believe a farm, especially in our area needs to have a diversified income. We can’t put all of our eggs in one basket so to speak.”

Permaculture farming encourages sustainable and resilient farming methods of multiple produces, enabling the couple to make different products.

Through their business, they also hope to create employment for villagers in the nearby communities.

“If I can get my chilli sauce into a grocery chain, I can get the farmers in the area to grow chillies. What that does is that it gives them a weekly income.”

The COVID-19 pandemic presented several challenges for the business but the couple is focusing on getting their products into the major supermarket chains, hotels, resorts and boutiques.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.