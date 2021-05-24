Wainunu couple start business on retirement

A couple who left Canada six years ago to retire on a farm is starting a business from the comfort of their own home.

Arthur and Karen Mills own Mudrenicagi Estate in Wainunu, Bua and currently operate a permaculture farm from which their business is birthed.

A former Occupational Therapy Nurse in Vancouver, Karen makes sauces, jams, pickles, preserves, and body care products, the materials of which are sourced from the farm.

“We have a number of different items that we are developing for the market. I believe a farm, especially in our area needs to have a diversified income. We can’t put all of our eggs in one basket so to speak.”

Permaculture farming encourages sustainable and resilient farming methods of multiple produces, enabling the couple to make different products.

Through their business, they also hope to create employment for villagers in the nearby communities.

“If I can get my chilli sauce into a grocery chain, I can get the farmers in the area to grow chillies. What that does is that it gives them a weekly income.”

The COVID-19 pandemic presented several challenges for the business but the couple is focusing on getting their products into the major supermarket chains, hotels, resorts and boutiques.