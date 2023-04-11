Vodafone resolves broadband outage that impacted thousands of UK users

[Source: Reuters Business]

Vodafone said it resolved an outage that impacted thousands of its home broadband service users in the United Kingdom, after hours of downtime.

Vodafone has about 1.2 million broadband customers in the UK.

According to the outage tracking website Downdetector.com, users experienced issues with the service from about 07:00 GMT.

Last week telecoms firm Virgin Media experienced broadband outages in Britain, with tens of thousands of customers reporting internet access problems.