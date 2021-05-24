Home

Vodafone partners with ANZ for M-PAiSA services

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
December 15, 2021 4:30 pm

ANZ Bank customers can now transfer money to M-PAiSA without having to physically visit the bank.

This follows the partnership between ANZ and Vodafone in bridging the financial inclusion gap.

Vodafone Fiji Chief Marketing Officer, Rajnesh Prasad says M-PAiSA has become a critical digital financial service platform, especially during the pandemic.



Prasad adds that during the pandemic, Vodafone was able to process cash assistance to thousands of people directly through their mobile.

“Through ANZ’s internet banking or the ANZ Pacific app you can use the Billpay option, select Vodafone M-PAISA as the Biller, enter your M-PAISA mobile number, and transfer amount and transfer money from anywhere, anytime.”

The Chief Commercial Officer adds that the pandemic has put M-PAiSA service in the limelight as people have realized its value as a secure, highly accessible cashless, and contactless payment and money transfer service.

He adds they now process over $240m in M-PAiSA transactions each month, driving a cashless revolution that is dramatically changing the way people are paying for goods and services.

