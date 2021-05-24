Home

Vodafone donates $15k to the battle against cancer

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
October 26, 2021 1:31 pm

Vodafone Fiji has today donated $15, 000 to three organizations providing support services to cancer patients.

Fiji Cancer Society, WOWS Kids Fiji and the CWM Oncology unit received a $5000 cheque each.

Vodafone’s Chief Financial Officer, Elenoa Biukoto says this is their corporate obligation.

She adds that donations don’t always need to be cash.

“For us as a responsible corporate organization, it is important that we do this so that they are able to do what they are able to do in the community”.

Elenoa Biukoto adds that donations don't always have to be cash.

