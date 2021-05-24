Vodafone donates $15k to the battle against cancer

Vodafone Fiji has today donated $15, 000 to three organizations providing support services to cancer patients.

Fiji Cancer Society, WOWS Kids Fiji and the CWM Oncology unit received a $5000 cheque each.

Vodafone’s Chief Financial Officer, Elenoa Biukoto says this is their corporate obligation.

She adds that donations don’t always need to be cash.

“For us as a responsible corporate organization, it is important that we do this so that they are able to do what they are able to do in the community”.

