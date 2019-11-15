Villager happy with canteen business

Keeping proper financial records has been a key secret behind the success of the Vatoa Business club.

Chair Netani Dauvere says managing the business was challenging at first with minimal financial literacy or experience however, self-determination and honesty kept him going.

Dauvere adds the canteen has been in operation for the past 50 years serving about 120 Vatoa villagers.

“It has been a challenging journey ensuring that the business stays afloat especially during these trying times. The canteen has brought relief to the villagers as they don’t have to waste money to travel and buy items from shops in neighboring islands.”

The 60-year-old says the maximum monthly profit is around $2,000.

There are currently three villagers operating the canteen, who receive a monthly allowance of $300.