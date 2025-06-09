Vanua Levu set for massive tourism makeover

[Photo Credit: AP Photo]

Fiji is set to transform Vanua Levu into a leading sustainable tourism destination with the country’s first Integrated Tourism Master Plan.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka said the 25-year blueprint would provide clear direction for growth, protect the environment, support communities and create long-term opportunities for the North.

The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation has appointed HIDRIA-IOS, a joint venture between Spain’s HIDRIA Ciencia Ambiente y Desarrollo and the US-based IOS Partners, with local firm EcoConsult Pacific as sub-consultant.

Gavoka states the plan will combine international expertise with local knowledge, ensuring development is climate-smart, inclusive and aligned with Vanua Levu’s natural and cultural assets.



The Minister points out that the master plan is not just about increasing visitor numbers but about supporting people, culture, and resilience.

He invited communities, civil society, and the private sector to actively participate in the consultations, which begin immediately across Vanua Levu and Taveuni.

The master plan will cover Savusavu, Labasa, Taveuni and the Natewa Peninsula, creating a framework to improve access, diversify visitor experiences, and promote sustainable, community-based tourism.

It will particularly focus on opportunities for women entrepreneurs and local tourism organisations.

The consultancy will run for 16 months in eight phases, covering data collection, growth forecasts, town planning, infrastructure, marketing, institutional reforms, and training.

Completion is expected by January 2027, with extensive stakeholder engagement to ensure local priorities are central to the development.

HIDRIA brings over 20 years of experience in sustainable tourism and environmental planning globally, IOS Partners offers expertise in infrastructure and economic planning, and EcoConsult Pacific ensures the plan reflects the realities and aspirations of communities in Vanua Levu and Taveuni.

