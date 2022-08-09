Tower Pacific to invest more

[File Photo]

Over three million dollars has been invested by Tower Pacific to add value to the local economy.

The insurance company is also investing heavily in digital and data technologies to increase insurance accessibility and bring a more modern, streamlined insurance experience to the Pacific region.

Chief Executive, Blair Turnbull says their operations hub in Suva is the heart of their Pacific arm and in the last two years alone they have celebrated significant growth in Fiji, creating more than 30 new jobs.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds they are in the recruitment phase for another 20 team members to be onboard by the end of October.

Turnbull says this growth both bolsters the local economy and safeguards overall business continuity and resilience.

The insurance company is introducing new products like parametric insurance, in the Pacific and Turnbull says the opportunity in Fiji is exciting from a talent, operational and technology perspective.

He adds they are very optimistic about supporting business and career opportunities for people in Fiji and the wider Pacific.