Total export of services declines

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
September 16, 2020 6:40 am
There was a decrease of over ninety percent or more than eight hundred and twenty million dollars in the total export of services in June when compared to a year earlier. [File Photo]

There was a decrease of over ninety percent or more than eight hundred and twenty million dollars in the total export of services in June when compared to a year earlier.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics highlights the decline was due to a decrease of over five hundred and twenty-five million dollars in travel services because of lower tourist arrivals.

Transportation services also recorded a decrease of two hundred and thirty-four million dollars because of a decline in air travel.

Government services suffered because of a drop in funds received from international agencies based in Fiji.

A decrease of over one hundred and seventy-two million dollars was also noted in the total imports of services.

