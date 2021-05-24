Home

Business

Taveuni Tourism Association fighting vaccination hesitancy

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
July 1, 2021 12:05 pm
[Source: I Love Taveuni Facebook]

The Taveuni Tourism Association launched a video yesterday promoting vaccination at the ground level in a bid to help accelerate the vaccination rollout in Taveuni.

Members of the Association and other leaders in the community came together to address COVID vaccination hesitancy.

TTA Chair, Philip Van der Riet says the Association is working to prepare for the day when local and international tourism can resume.

He says in recent weeks, their focus has been on getting themselves and their staff vaccinated so they can be safe and ready under CareFiji guidelines.

Van der Riet adds it is sobering to realize just how strongly influenced many Taveuni people have been by negative and nonsensical social media stories.

He says health authorities are ramping up the message as best they can, but winning people over is not easy.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.