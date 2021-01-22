SPX looks to finalize Wholesale Corporate Bond Market

The South Pacific Stock Exchange is looking to set up and finalize the wholesale corporate bond market.

SPX CEO Pretesh Prasad says the introduction of this market will increase the multiplicity of the products that it offers.

“Historically, the stock market in Fiji has been very centric to equity market only. We will now get a chance to move into introducing a wholesale corporate bond market. So at the moment, we are finalizing the regulatory environment around it. Of course, we are working with the other counterparts including the Reserve Bank of Fiji and we are looking at finalizing these in the coming months.”

Prasad says following a touch year in 2020, the year ahead will also be another challenging year for all the industries including the stock market.

However, he adds that in spite of all these challenges, they are looking at the year 2021 with positivity to be innovative and to improve service delivery.