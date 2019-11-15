SPBD marks 10th anniversary with new logo

Celebrating its 10th year in Fiji, the South Pacific Business Development today launched its new logo.

General Manager Elrico Munoz says it has been a rough ride but they’ve made a big difference in the lives of many women over the years.

SPBD now has more than 9, 000 members in over 400 villages.

As of September 30th, SPBD Fiji has cumulatively disbursed sixty-nine million dollars of unsecured loans for women-led businesses, home improvements, white-goods purchases, and the education of children.

“At the start, we didn’t really have any supporters, but along the way when we built our reputation, our way of really providing services to our members and making sure than we visit them every week, that made a lot of difference later on.”

SPBD has six branches in Suva, Sigatoka, Savusavu, Lautoka, Rakiraki and Labasa.