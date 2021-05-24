Home

SMEs urged to apply for Adaptation Grant

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 29, 2021 3:50 pm

Business Link Pacific has launched the second round of Adaptation Grant.

This is for Micro-Small and Medium Enterprises in Fiji and seven other countries in the region.

The grant of $3.3 million is launched in partnership with the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Article continues after advertisement

BLP Business Services Manager, Ramesh Chand says the second window of grants will help SME’s come out of the financial distress they are facing due to COVID-19.


[BLP Business Services Manager, Ramesh Chand]

“We have found that SMEs are struggling because of this COVID situation and particularly here in Fiji and there is a huge demand for funds to support SMEs.”

Chand says the SME’s can go on the BLP website to apply and the most important part of their application is the Business Adaptation Plan.

“We have engaged Fiji based business advisors. So these business advisors do the necessary validation and verification of the information provided by the SMEs and at the same time, they interview the business adaptation plan. If there is a need to review the business adaptation plan or review the cash flow then the business advisors to that.”

There were 430 successful applicants from Fiji in the first round of grants that ended in January.

Applications for the second round opened last Sunday and will close on July 27th.

SME’s that are registered and employ less than 50 staff are eligible to apply.

