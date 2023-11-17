SME’s continue to explore innovative ways

[Source: Hydro-Greens/ Facebook]

Small and medium-sized enterprises are increasingly diversifying their businesses in innovative ways.

Founder of Hydro-Greens, Anita Karan, emphasizes the positive impact of available initiatives and the opportunities provided.

She adds that they are leveraging these opportunities to expand their businesses, thereby contributing to economic development.

Article continues after advertisement

Karan says their focus extends beyond green business practices to include the creation of job opportunities.

“We aim to expand our business and make a substantial contribution to Fiji’s economic output. The need for private sector investments, particularly in micro and medium enterprises and agriculture, has become even more evident.”



Founder of Hydro-Greens Anita Karan

Karan underscores the importance of aligning ventures with renewed efforts towards economic diversification.

“We recognize that private sector investments are pivotal to our country’s economic growth, and we firmly believe that our business expansions can significantly contribute to this cost.”

Founder of Haven on Earth Natural Blends, Senirosi Bevu, also emphasizes the role of enhancing knowledge and skills in business operations.

“Program has equipped us with the tools to tackle environmental challenges, drive innovation, and contribute to the sustainable growth of our Fijian communities.”

The government also reaffirms its commitment to uplifting the MSME sector in the country.