SCGC welcomes price increase

The Sugar Cane Growers Council has welcomed the increase of ex-warehouse prices of sugar in the domestic market.

Chief Executive, Vimal Dutt says the increase will reflect in growers’ income base, confirming steady source of income for them.

It is estimated from Fiji Sugar Corporations consumer demand projections that finance raised directly through this price change will benefit Fijian cane growers by up-to $17m annually.

Dutt says this was perhaps overdue.

He says the sugar industry is prevailing towards sustainability and commercial viability which will promote grower confidence.

According to Dutt, growers being the major shareholder in the industry deserve equal compensation for their harvested crop, considering the increasing cost of production.

Under the Master Award, growers are well protected on the theory of cane price calculation and distribution.

The new ex-warehouse price for 1kg sugar now is $2.30, 2kg now costs $4.60, and the new ex-warehouse price of 4kg sugar is $9.20, while the new ex-warehouse price for 25kg sugar is $57.50.

This price change is effective for FSC only and all retailers are required to make submissions to FCCC to obtain their approved retail prices.