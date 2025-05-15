Savusavu market to become popular dining hotspot

Savusavu market.

Savusavu’s vibrant culinary and social scene is poised for a significant boost.

The new Savusavu Market’s anticipated top floor promises to become a sought-after dining spot.

While the bustling ground floor is already serving the community, the upper level, offering picturesque views of Savusavu Bay, is slated to open in the coming months.

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa emphasized the unique appeal of this elevated space.

“We are grateful to the Markets for Change Project, which promotes gender equality through the economic empowerment of women market vendors in Fiji, Samoa, Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu.”

Nalumisa also highlighted the market’s future-readiness for solar panel installations, underscoring the government’s commitment to clean energy and climate resilience.

The Markets for Change Project has played a pivotal role in developing the new facility, providing crucial support to local vendors and fostering sustainable growth for the town.

