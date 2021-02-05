Home

Business

Promising year for PAFCO

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
February 5, 2021 5:18 am
Chair, Iqbaal Jannif. [Source: Supplied]

Despite the decline of Tuna caught in our oceans, Pacific Fishing Company maintains they continue to receive adequate supplies from external long-liners.

Chair, Iqbaal Jannif says, 2021 looks promising for the business, after recording an increase in supply of albacore tuna in the past few months.

He adds their key partner, Bumble Bee has been supplying adequate tuna from various suppliers and this has ensure business stays afloat in these trying times.

“So our stock holdings is reasonably good at this stage and we are hoping that we will be able to continue receiving the Tuna that we require and continue to process at our normal rate.”

Over 700 Fijians are currently employed at PAFCO.

The company is optimistic this staff capacity will be maintained throughout the year.

