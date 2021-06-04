Post Fiji diversifies services

Post Fiji Limited continues to diversify its services to ensure business stays afloat during these times of uncertainty.

Chief Executive, Dr Anirudha Bansod says with restrictions in place and minimal movement they have put together a new strategy to ensure mail service delivery is not affected.

He says they have started with their home delivery parcel services with stringent COVID-safety protocols to be followed by both delivery staff and the receiver.

“When people used to come to the Post Shop to collect their parcels, now they don’t need to come. As long as the authorities clear their parcels we can deliver through EMS and people are opting for those services.”

Dr Bansod says they have not let go of any of its staff across Fiji given that business has been reasonably operating over the past few weeks.

He adds they will continue to follow the COVID-safe protocols instituted by the Health Ministry and the Ministry of Commerce and Trade.