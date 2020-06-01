PM opens new Rakiraki Market

The opening of the new Rakiraki Market presents new opportunities for the farmers and entrepreneurs of Ra Province and Rakiraki Town.

While opening the $6.3m facility, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama highlighted that the project gives a safer, more resilient, and more commercially-empowering marketplace for Rakiraki.

Bainimarama stressed that the opening of the new market has turned the setback of Winston’s destruction into the opportunity to make that vision a reality.

“With 320 stalls, 30 beds, and ample washrooms and showers, this market was designed not just as a more attractive, well-lit space for customers to shop, but as a second home for our vendors in the hours before it opens and after it closes”.



The Rakiraki market [Source: UK in Fiji]

The Prime Minister says the new Rakiraki market does more than grant vendors a secure night’s sleep in clean facilities adding that it is a powerful platform for empowering Fijian women.

“By providing a hygienic environment, reliable services and a safe place for vendors who have traveled long distances to rest their heads, this market will do more than support livelihoods –– it will uplift lives.”

Bainimarama also shared that just a few years ago as homes and businesses in Rakiraki laid in ruin, the new market seemed impossible.

Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama opens the Rakiraki market Posted by Fijian Government on Monday, June 1, 2020

He adds that as just as Rakiraki rose to its feet from Cyclone Winston so will all of Fiji rise again from the challenge of COVID-19.

“We must look within ourselves for innovation, and look inwards within our economy for new sources of prosperity. That is why, from next week, we’ll be commencing generous concessional loans to micro, small and medium enterprises, helping business owners not only make it through COVID-19, but find new opportunity in this crisis. And we will rise better, smarter and more capable of taking our nation into its brightest possible future.”

The Rakiraki market was funded by the Fijian Government, with the assistance of the Australian Government and the UN Women.